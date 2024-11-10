Several storms moving through the region

Sunday started out nice, but clouds have moved in. We are seeing a few rain/snow showers in the central mountains and we'll see some of that drift along our northern areas this evening. We'll catch a brief break from the storms, but then several of them return in full swing.

Monday (Veterans Day), partly cloudy with sunshine during the day and increasing clouds late closer to sundown. We do have small rain/snow chances but most regions will have to wait until the evening hours. Daytime highs will be fairly mild with highs in the upper 40s and 50s for most places. A few spots in the lower snake river plain could nudge 60, if we get enough sunshine.

Tuesday, our more significant stormy day. Count on off-and-on rain/snow showers all day. The snow could be heavy at times for mountain passes but those heavier falls shouldn't last too long. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday, a lull between front. Expect sunshine for part of the day, but rain/snow showers look to return by the evening. Daytime highs will mainly be in the 40s.

The rest of the forecast stays a bit unsettled. Some storms have strengthened a bit in forecast models. We'll have to watch and see but by the end of the week some mountain locations could have several inches of snow on the ground. Daytime highs will generally be in the 40s and low 50s. We do see signs of more sunshine by the weekend, but it will be chillier.