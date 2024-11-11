A Series of Fronts Push Through Eastern Idaho/Western Wyoming

After a beautiful Veterans Day, we are getting much chillier as a series of fronts push through the region starting with one this evening.

Tonight, count on rain/snow showers with winds starting to pick up this evening. Snow levels are generally going to stay above ~6000 feet, but some flurries are possible at lower elevations. We aren't expecting any significant totals in the valleys, a trace - 2 inches for most. Some mountainous areas and western facing slopes could see slightly higher numbers.

Tuesday, morning rain/mix/snow showers with lingering snow flurries through the day for higher elevations west of the Snake River Plain. Daytime highs will be much cooler than Veterans Day, with most places only topping out in the 40s. It will be breezy at times so blowing snow for mountain passes may be an issue.

Wednesday, mixed cloud cover for much of the day and cool. Highs will generally be in the 40s. A weak front is expected to pass by Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This will not be a big snow maker, but a few flurries or rain/snow mix for most areas is likely. Some mountain places near the Montana state line could see about 2-4 inches of snow.

Thursday, starting out a bit unsettled with rain/snow showers. We will clear out somewhat by the afternoon. Highs will still mostly be in the 30s and 40s.

The rest of the forecast stays unsettled as another front moves through Friday night into early Saturday. At the moment this storm has the best potential to bring snow to most of the region. It's a bit early for snow total forecasts, but generally we're expecting around 1-4 inches in the valleys with higher amounts for the mountains. We'll fine tune this as we get closer. The other big change we see is MUCH colder temperatures moving into the region. By next Monday, daytime highs look to stay below freezing. Overnight lows get even colder with temps in the low teens and single digits becoming widespread. Brrrr!