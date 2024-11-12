Tracking gusty snow and rain

Tuesday has hints of winter - snow, in other words. Accumulations are mainly for ridges and hills with mountains receiving several inches. We may have some slight accumulations in the valley, it will mix with rain as the morning goes on. Winds from the southwest and gusts to 25+mph. You'll have a slick road or two in the morning and will need to exercise caution as oily surfaces influence traction. This cold snap takes us into the 40's very quickly and another weak front Wednesday with another cool down, but it look like a stronger system will influence our weather pattern by this weekend and some single digit lows may be possible with chances of more snow by Sunday/Monday.

