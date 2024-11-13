A slight chance of snow overnight; partly cloudy for Thursday before more snow and rain Friday

Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow. A low temperature around the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. A slight chance of mountain snow. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Friday, there is chance of snow before 2pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. A high temperature in the lower 40’s. Light winds around 5-10mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. More scattered areas of rain and snow for the overnight hours. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am for Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 30’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.