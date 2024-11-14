Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Stormy weather arrives late Friday into early Saturday

ezgif-4-f1dd72fde7
KIFI
By
Published 4:00 PM

For Thursday night into Friday morning, we’ll see increasing clouds. A low temperature in the mid 20’s.

Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and snow for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 40’s. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

More scattered snow and rain for Friday night and early Saturday. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday, there will be scattered snow showers for the morning, with afternoon clearing. A high temperature in the mid to upper 30’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with a high near 35°.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 AM SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6
    inches over mountain passes. Localized 6 to 8 inch amounts
    expected for the highest terrain.
  • WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton Pass and
    Togwotee Pass.
  • WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 8 AM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Mountain passes will become slick with wintry driving
    conditions. Plan to allow extra time if traveling over mountain
    passes.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content