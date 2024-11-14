Stormy weather arrives late Friday into early Saturday

For Thursday night into Friday morning, we’ll see increasing clouds. A low temperature in the mid 20’s.

Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and snow for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 40’s. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

More scattered snow and rain for Friday night and early Saturday. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday, there will be scattered snow showers for the morning, with afternoon clearing. A high temperature in the mid to upper 30’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with a high near 35°.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 AM SATURDAY…