More snow headed our way

After a gray Saturday, we have more cloud and snow chances, but eventually we'll have a few sunny, but still cool days.

Sunday, another storm front bringing more clouds and rain/snow showers. Daytime highs will mainly be in the 30s with a few low 40s. The central mountains and along the continental divide will see off-and-on snow showers starting midday. The rest of us will have to wait until the early evening.

Monday, morning clouds and snow showers will give way to afternoon mixed cloud cover with a few lingering snow showers in the eastern highlands and western Wyoming. Daytime highs will be chilly with most of us once again in the 30s.

Tuesday, partly cloudy and cold. Daytime highs will only make it into 20s and low 30s, but we'll have enough clear skies that Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could bring single digits to parts of the snake river plain. Below zero in high mountain valleys is possible. We're not expecting a lot of precipitation across the region for Tuesday, but a weak disturbance to our north means a stray snow shower here and there is likely.

The rest of the forecast sees a series of weakening fronts glancing by the region. A stray shower here or there is possible, but high pressure building in from the south will limit any major events. Our temperatures will moderate a tad with daytime highs climbing into the 40s and overnight lows sticking more to the 20s and low 30s by the end of the work week.