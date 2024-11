Snow and gusty winds through the evening for the upper valley and mountains to the north.

Highs today hover around freezing with lows tonight in the upper teens. Snow totals range from 2-6" from Bonneville County to the Island Park and mountain areas. Central mountains will have more snow to contend with into tomorrow.

Temperatures for highs will get even colder - below freezing and lows drop to the tweens - 11 degrees for early Wednesday.