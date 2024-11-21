Chance of rain and snow for Thursday night with more wet weather arriving this weekend

More wet weather will work through mainly the mountains for Thursday night. We’ll see wet weather in Central Idaho on Friday. However, most of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming remains dry. Expect rain and snow to move in this Friday night and Saturday. As colder air works into the region, we’ll see the snow levels drop for Sunday and this next week.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain between 9pm and 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

For Friday in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, mostly sunny and high temps in the mid 40’s. Scattered snow and rain for central Idaho.

Saturday, look for rain and snow likely before 11am, then rain for the afternoon. A high near 45°. South southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected in the Plain.

A few snow showers for Sunday with high temps in the mid 30’s.