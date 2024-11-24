Clearing out for now, but another storm on the way

Our storm is clearing out and we get to enjoy a brief break until our next system move in late Monday night.

Most of Monday will be cool with mixed cloud cover. Daytime highs will generally be in the 30s and low 40s with increasing clouds by the evening. Tuesday looks unsettled as an area of low pressure moves in. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected. Accumulations don't look too impressive for most communities, but we could see several inches in some of the mountain regions. We keep a few lingering mountain snow showers on Wednesday, but most places clear out by the late afternoon.

Thanksgiving Thursday onward the weather gets quiet as high pressure takes control. It will be cold with daytime highs mostly staying below freezing with overnight lows typically in the single digits and low teens.