Patchy fog & hazy sunshine with above normal temperatures  

KIFI
Published 12:39 PM

High pressure remains in place through this week. We’ll start to see the high pressure break down over this weekend with a few snow showers possible by Sunday. 

The high pressure is keeping a stagnate atmosphere over the region. As a result, we’ll see hazy skies and some overnight fog development.  

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the region with areas of low fog. A low temperature in the mid-teens.  

For Thursday morning there is some fog in the morning, with hazy sunshine in the afternoon. A high temperature in the low to mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.  

Sunny and hazy for Friday, high temperatures close to 40°. 

Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind. 

Upper 30’s and lower 40’s for high temps Saturday. Increasing clouds for late Saturday. A chance of snow for Sunday morning in the Snake River Plain. 

Michael Coats

