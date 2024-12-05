Patchy freezing fog, sunny skies and high temps near 40°

High pressure remains in place for Friday. Overnight. We'll see areas of freezing fog with mostly clear skies. Calm wind with a low temperature around 18°.

Mostly sunny for Friday, high temperatures in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s.

Saturday, mostly sunny for the morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s.

Scattered snow late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible in the Snake River Plain.

Scattered snow for Sunday morning in the Snake River Plain. Scattered snow all day in our local mountains near the Wyoming state line. A high temperature in the upper 30’s. A 40 percent chance of snow. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible in the Plain.