Areas of fog with mostly sunny skies for Saturday; Chance of snow for Sunday

Saturday, mostly sunny with areas of morning fog. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Light winds from the north.

Scattered snow for Saturday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the upper 20’s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Mostly cloudy for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Winds from the west-southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected. A few snow showers are possible late Sunday and into early Monday. A low temperature around 19°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday, there is a slight chance of snow with high temperatures in the lower 30’s.

