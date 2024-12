High pressure will relax the hold it has on the region by late Saturday with 20-30mph coming in with a cold front. Light snow and slush expected overnight into early Sunday morning, with little accumulation for the valley. This will help us move the atmosphere around and chill our temperatures down to the seasonal average around 33.

