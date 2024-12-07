A few snow showers for Sunday

For the past few days, high pressure has been in control. While we have a weak storm tonight and another one in the forecast, neither of them will particularly strong. Meaning, snow accumulations don't look very impressive, and neither storm looks to bring a pattern change.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, a few snow showers. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, a few snow showers. Daytime highs in the upper 20s and 30s. Snow totals range from a trace to around 2" with 3-4" possible for a few high mountain locations.

Monday, a stray lingering snow shower, but skies slowly clearing.

The rest of the forecast will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Daytime highs will mainly top out in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. We do have another storm front that looks to push through Thursday and Friday, but at the moment it looks to only bring a few inches of snow to the mountains at most, with less for the valleys.