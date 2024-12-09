Colder start to the week and dry

Our weather changes due to the front that shuttled through here over the weekend. With a touch of light snow for the valley and 5" for Jackson ski resorts, we're feeling a little left out of snow coverage so far. Coming off 40's from last week and that dome of high pressure, temps drop to seasonal averages to start this week to around 33 for highs today.

Winds SW 10-15+ take wind chills to the teens and even single digits. Bundle up and plan your day to stay warm and use your sunglasses for the bright sun that pops through. This cold snap will slow ease to the 40's by end of the week.