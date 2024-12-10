Freezing mornings with sun later

High pressure will slowly push us back to some warmer temps this week. But we start with freezing fog chances and overcast skies this morning with low clouds and temps in the upper teens to around 20.

Highs today in the lower 30's, normal for this time of the year. Fog may freeze in pockets and be slick on sidewalks. Sun breaks through clouds and we gradually and very slowly warm up this week with another system approaching by early Thursday to the west. Chances of snow showers increase by the weekend to the 40-50% range. Highs in the upper 30's by Friday.