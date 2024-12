We'll have more clouds today with highs pushing a little warmer to the mid 30's. N winds 5-10mph and then we prep for another cold front with moisture. Rain/snow mix possible for lower valley and eastern hills by early tomorrow morning and then this stream of showers continues into the weekend. Highs peak to the 40 mark with slushy days Saturday and Sunday.

