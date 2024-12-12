Rain and snow on the way

For Thursday night we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the mid 20’s.

There is a slight chance of snow and rain for Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

For Saturday, rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the lower 40’s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. More scattered rounds of rain and snow for Saturday night, with most of the rain turning over to snow. A low around 30° for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday, snow showers are likely mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35°. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.