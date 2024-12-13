Winter storms approaching: warnings issued

Winter weather updates:

Most of our Idaho highlands are under a Winter Storm Watch (blue area) through Sunday afternoon. We will see gusty winds to 35mph and snow to 6-12" for Island Park, Victor, Swan Valley, Ashton Driggs, Tetonia.

Winter Storm Warning (pink areas) surrounding Jackson and adjacent to Star Valley will experience heavy snowfall of 10-16" with 50mph winds possible from 11am Saturday through Sunday pm.

Winter Weather Advisory (purple area) will have snow @6" or more with 20-30mph winds midday Saturday through Sunday pm.

Overcast and 35-40 degrees for highs. Snow chances increase overnight and rain mixes with snow south from Blackfoot tomorrow along I-15. Winds will pick up 20-30mph in the valley and snow amounts 1-2" for the Snake River Plain. Travel through our mountains will be hazardous with blowing snows and accumulations. Lows close in on the upper 20's to near freezing for snow making in the mornings. We are tracking and timing the arrival of the wedge of moisture coming through the central mountains tonight and into early Saturday. Be careful outdoors and on the roads. Download the KIFI First Alert Weather App today.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather