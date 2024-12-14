More snow for the region

More rain and snow showers headed our way. Most of it will be snow for tonight. The mountains could see several inches of new snow on top of what we've already seen. The valleys won't see a lot, but an inch or two is likely. More of an issue will be blowing snow on mountain passes as the winds will pick up for a few hours tonight. We slowly clear off through Sunday but then another storm looks to move in Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This second storm won't be as significant, but a few inches of new snow in the mountains is likely with an inch or two in the valleys possible. The rest of the work week looks quiet with daytime highs mainly in the 30s and low 40s and cold overnight temperatures. We could see another weaker storm next Sunday, but at the moment, it doesn't look too impressive.