Snow for today with highs hovering around 34. Winds will pick up into tonight with more rounds of snow. Slick conditions are making for road closures from Palisades to Jackson.

Lows tonight remain at freezing temperatures and winds pick up to 30mph.

Lingering showers for Tuesday and the we'll see clouds and highs with more dry conditions in the mid 30's. Some sun by mid week and continued above average temps. Next chance of showers into the weekend.