Patchy freezing fog around

Warmer today with a storm set up to the north, scooting by and leaving us out of the main precip corridor. Winds at 30mph and warm up to the 40's. This is the warm before that storm.

You have chances at patchy freezing fog today and winds from the SW. Lows tonight in the 20's and 30's.

Wind chills take us into the 20's. and clouds continue to cover us through the week with the next chance of showers and storms by the weekend ahead of Christmas. Come by Broulim's this morning to support ISP 10 counties of Christmas and their food drive. I'm there live from 6-7am

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather