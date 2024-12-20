Patchy fog overnight and quiet for Saturday; scattered rain and snow starting late Sunday

A series of systems will move through the region for the week of Christmas. None of these storms look like monster systems. However, we expect a mixture of snow for the mountains and a wintry mix for the Snake River Plain.

Early Saturday morning, there will be patchy freezing fog with a low temperature around 20°.

For Saturday, we’ll look for patchy freezing fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38°. North winds around 5 mph.

This Sunday, there is a chance of snow and rain. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Scattered snow chances for Saturday night. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Rain/snow for Monday in the Snake River Plain, snow for the mountains. A high temperature in the upper 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain and snow for midday and the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 20%.