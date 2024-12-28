Our stormy pattern continues for a little bit longer

It's been a gray, unsettled day and we're sticking with this pattern for a little bit longer. Several waves of snow with some rain for lower elevations is expected through Monday. There will be breaks in between, but they'll be short lived. The biggest thing we'll see over the next few days is rising snow levels. Slightly warmer (and more water laden) moisture will move into the region, particularly on Sunday. This means that most of the snake river plain, and other locations as high as 7000 feet will see rain or at least a rain snow mix for those locals closer to the 7k mark.

We start to clear out Monday and get chillier, but it will be a slow process. A few more snow showers for eastern Idaho is likely in the morning, with western Wyoming not catching a break until later in the afternoon. We'll also have to watch for blowing snow on some of the mountain passes as winds will continue to be gusty from Sunday afternoon through the first part of Monday. After several stormy days in a row, grand totals for snow across the region will range from a few inches in the snake river plain to some mountain locations topping over 3 feet of new snow. Not bad! The caveat to all of this, avalanche danger. Those looking to go into the back country should monitor conditions closely.

Finally, next week looks colder with only small snow chances. Temperatures will drop with daytime highs only reaching the 20s and overnight lows regularly in the teens and single digits. There are one or two weak systems that will brush by our region bringing a few snow showers for the mountains and maybe some flurries in the valleys. At the moment any snow accumulations from these weak systems will be minor with a few inches at best.