Below normal temperatures for Tuesday with areas of fog; scattered snow for New Year's Day

Published 3:09 PM

For Monday night and early Tuesday, we’ll see patchy freezing fog. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the upper teens. Lighter winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday, A mostly cloudy sky for the Snake River Plain. There is also some patchy freezing fog for the Plain. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. West southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

A chance of snow for Wednesday. A high temperature in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. Light winds around 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

More scattered snow for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Friday there is a chance of rain and snow with high temperatures in the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

