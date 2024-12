Winter storm warnings continue to 3pm for our eastern hills and mountains and western Wyoming. Avalanche warning through 6am for the Bear River Range to the south. Avalanche danger is considerable above 6000 feet.

Check the avalanche conditions here.

Today temps peak at around freezing, so snow this morning keeps things slushy and slick, fellow babies.

Highs 27-33 in Pocatello. Winds calm later but remain steady this morning 20+mph. gusts.