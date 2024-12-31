A chilly wrap up to 2024

It will be cold for a few days in our region but eventually as more storms move in, we moderate out somewhat with our temperatures. Starting Wednesday through about Sunday we are expecting daily chances for snow showers. Generally, they will be light, and we could see a rain/snow mix for a few valley locations during daylight hours. Snow totals by Sunday will range from only a few inches in the snake river plain to upwards of a foot in the high mountains. Most of us will be somewhere in between and likely on the lower end of the scale. After the weekend, it looks like the storm parade will shift north of us. This will allow for more sun, but also allow us to cool down. Daytime highs will drop back into the 20s.