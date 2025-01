Slick with light snow from overnight and patchy freezing fog make for a slower drive. Highs today in the mid 30's, so some melting is possible in the afternoon with another system pushing moisture in here tonight for mountains first and upper valley by drive time tomorrow morning. Lows tonight don't move much in the upper 20's.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

