Cold temps and mountain flurries

Published 3:16 PM

We’ll see a few leftover snow showers for Monday night and Tuesday. High pressure will build in along the west coast, but this will help in more cold air settling into the region for this workweek.

Overnight lows close to 10° for the Snake River Plain. Partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Winds from the north around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with patchy freezing fog. A high temperature in the lower to mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. North northeast winds around 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, a chance of snow in our local mountains. A high temperature in the lower 20’s. Light and variable winds becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with a high temperature in the lower 20’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

