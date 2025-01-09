Freezing Fog and cold again

We start Thursday with more cold air and patchy freezing fog for the snake river plane and the upper snake Valley. In the wake of a passing front yesterday, some mountain and Hills saw light snow and the breeze this morning. Combine with single digit temperatures make it feel like it’s below zero in spots. Highest today will still be in the 20s before we begin gf to gather more moisture into Friday and put shower chances into the forecast for snow Friday and mainly Saturday. With clouds and more visible moisture our temps will jump into the 30s and help us with better snow chances of the weekend, but another cold snap is coming after Sunday and will return to the 20s- average highs for this time of the year in the upper 20s for Idaho Falls. Share your winter weather pictures and fun outdoor activities with me jeff.roper@localnews8.com and drive safely.