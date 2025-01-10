Scattered snow and wind to start the weekend
A cold front is moving through the region on Friday night. Expect gusty winds through Saturday with scattered snow. Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens.
High temperatures for Saturday will reach the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. Scattered snow with mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
Chilly for Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid-teens. A slight chance of snow.
There is a slight chance of snow for Sunday. Partly cloudy skies with a high in the lower 20’s.
Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 20°.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM SATURDAY:
- WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Higher gusts are likely above pass level.
- WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Raft River
Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
- WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
There is a brief window for blowing snow across lower elevations
overnight and early Saturday morning.