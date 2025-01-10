Scattered snow and wind to start the weekend

A cold front is moving through the region on Friday night. Expect gusty winds through Saturday with scattered snow. Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens.

High temperatures for Saturday will reach the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. Scattered snow with mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Chilly for Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid-teens. A slight chance of snow.

There is a slight chance of snow for Sunday. Partly cloudy skies with a high in the lower 20’s.

Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 20°.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM SATURDAY: