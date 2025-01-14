Cold and dreary before a major temp swing

I'm tracking even colder air from the north in is coming in this weekend with lows expected below zero Saturday night and sunday

A couple degrees warmer day to day this week. We ll be in the mid 20's today with high pressure over our backyard, and some breaks in the clouds.

light winds and a cold, dry week ahead of us means you'll need to plan for indoor activities and safe heating sources.

Check on the elderly and the neighbors and keep crackin' that firewood. you can expect the coldest air of the season and subzero temps are possible for us after brief shift to 30 degree temps and 30% chances of snow flying for Friday and Saturday.