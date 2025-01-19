Dangerously cold wind chills tomorrow morning

The extra cold air is here!

Tonight/Monday morning. Cold weather advisories and warnings. Overnight lows below zero in the minus single digits and minus teens. But the bigger concern will be wind chills. While not unusually breezy, winds up between 5-15 mph means wind chills will range from -15 to -30. Frost bite on exposed skin will be a concern particularly for those more wind prone regions. Those that work outdoors should take extra precautions Monday morning. The good news is, the wind will taper off and by Monday afternoon. We'll still be cold with daytime highs in the upper single digits and low teens, but the wind chills should be less extreme.

Tuesday - Friday. A very cold week in general. Overnight lows in the single digits and below zero will be common. Tuesday morning in particular looks cold. The winds will be lighter so wind chills will range more in the -5 to -15 range. Still cold, but not as bad as Monday. Daytime highs will generally be in the teens and low 20s. There is a chance for some snow showers late Friday into Saturday. At the moment, it's not looking like a significant storm, but one or two inches of snow for the valleys with a few more inches for the mountains looks possible. We'll continue to monitor this storm and update the forecast as needed.