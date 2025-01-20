Skip to Content
Extreme Cold Warning until 9am

Published 5:25 AM

We are under an extreme cold warning for a majority of our metro areas this morning, with wind chills already at -25 below for upper snake counties. Highs today with clear and cold conditions will only make it to 8 in Idaho Falls and 13 in Pocatello.

Dangerously cold wind chills have already surpassed -25 below for the Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, Teton Valley, Island Park, Lemhi Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains. Frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

We'll be slightly "warmer" into tonight with lows still below zero and into the 20's for Tuesday with a slight chance of snow headed toward week's end, around 30%.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

