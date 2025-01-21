Skip to Content
Cold and partly sunny with a few mountain snow showers

KIFI Weather
today at 6:03 PM
Overnight, mostly clear skies with a low around -3°. Light winds around 5 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with highs around 18°. A chance of snow the higher elevations near the Wyoming state line. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 18°. Wind chill values as low as -11. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy Friday, with a chance of snow. High temperatures in the lower 20’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

