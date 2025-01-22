Bright and cold

We've got wind chills below zero and some more freezing temps for the next couple of days. A snow chance into the Jackson area, around 30%. Sunshine and breezes that take the real feel temp down to zero at times.

Snow chances come into play by Friday morning with it mainly showing up for Western Wyoming. Hits of snow possible in the valley, but at this point mainly dreary cloudy and a slight warm up with highs closer to seasonal averages @27. Cold dry air returns after this front Saturday and we get back to cold weather and dry conditions.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather