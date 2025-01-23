Scattered snow chances for Friday with slightly warmer temperatures

We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures overnight and into Friday, with cloud cover and snow working through the region.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low around 7°

A chance of snow Friday morning and mid-day. Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low to mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. North wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 20’s. Winds from the northeast around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny and high temperatures in the lower 20’s for Sunday.