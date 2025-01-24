Skip to Content
Snow moves through today

today at 5:34 AM
Warming and storming this morning with snow for the eastern highlands and mountain passes and chances for snowflakes into the day today, but with cold dry air in place, there may be slick conditions more than anything for the valley.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

