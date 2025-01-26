A cold night ahead but temperatures gradually warming

A chilly but sunny week ahead, at least until around Friday. Overnight tonight will be downright cold with temperatures in the single digits and below zero, but just enough wind that wind chills will be in the minus teens and even into the minus 20s. The good news is, those that see minus 20 wind chills won't be very widespread nor will they last very long. By late morning most of our "feels-like" temperatures will be above zero.

Gradually, the rest of the week will see temperatures slowly climb back closer to normal. By Thursday and Friday daytime highs will be back in the upper 20s and 30s, right around typical for this time of year. Overnight lows will improve as well going from the single digits to teens by the end of the week.

Late Friday and through the weekend we'll finally get a decent shot at some snow. It's a bit far out for snow total forecasts, but at the moment we're expecting a few inches in the valleys with the mountains likely seeing upwards of a foot in the highest elevations by Sunday. Here's hoping as the water will be welcome.