Extreme Cold Warning In Effect

The Upper Snake River Plain and Mud Lake Desert/Arco/INL areas will have dangerously cold morning wind chills at or near -25 below. Exposed skin at this temperature can result in frostbite in minutes. Less populated areas will have the coldest readings more than likely. You'lll wake up to -9 and wind chills for Idaho Falls at -15 to -20 below. Cover your face, ears, hands and limit exposure to winds and cold. This warning remains in effect until 9am Monday.

Highs today with sunshine and 22. Wind chills continue to make frostbite an issue with it feeling like -15 below today.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight and that is still gonna keep our temps below zero at -2.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer at 26.