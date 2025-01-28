Cold and sunny

Overnight, partly cloudy with a low around -1° for the Snake River Plain. Light and variable wind.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -8. Light and variable wind.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 20’s. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Friday afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 30’s.

Scattered snow and rain for Saturday. High temperatures in the mid 30’s.