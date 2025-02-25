Skip to Content
Lighter winds for Wednesday with above freezing temps and more flooding possible

We're slowly seeing our winds decrease overnight, as an area of low pressure moves further to the east. There is a slight chance of snow for our local mountains near the Wyoming state line. High pressure works back in for the mid-week, leading to warming temps and sunshine.

Tuesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A low temperature around 20°. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high near the mid 30’s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight chance of morning mountain snow.

Sunny for Thursday. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain are aiming for the lower 40’s. Light winds around 5 mph.

Friday will be sunny, with a high near 43°.

