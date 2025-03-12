Scattered rain and snow on the way

A series of storms move through the region starting Thursday, lasting through this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM FRIDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FT.

WHAT…Snow expected for elevations above 6000 ft. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, locally higher across the highest terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

WHEN…From noon Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after 5am. A low temperature around the upper 30’s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Rain and snow for Thursday, mainly before 4pm. Steady temperature around 40° for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday, a slight chance of snow with a high near 38°. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Saturday, snow likely mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Breezy, with winds around 15-25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.