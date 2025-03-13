Rain and snow taking a short break for Friday

Overnight and early Friday morning, we’ll see rain and snow likely before 2am. There is a slight chance of snow between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Partly cloudy for Friday, with a slight chance of mountain snow. A high temperature near 40° with winds around 15-25 mph.

Another front arrives Saturday with snow and rain showers. Breezy with wind speeds around 15-25 mph. A high temperature near 40° for the Plain.

Sunday, we’ll look for snow likely before noon, then rain for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50°. Breezy, with winds around 15-25 mph.