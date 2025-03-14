More scattered snow this weekend

More wet weather from the west coast is expected this weekend and the first half of the workweek.

Overnight, there is a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

This Saturday, there is a chance of snow mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected for the Snake River Plain. More scattered snow showers for Saturday night, with a low temperature around 30°.

Scattered snow for Sunday morning, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50°. Breezy, wind speeds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday, rain and snow likely for the morning, becoming all rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.