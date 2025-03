We have a few leftover showers pushing through this morning and some more may reprise the chance for snow today across the region. Winds continue with temps dropping to the 30's near 40 and SW 15-25+. Sun may show up and we'll be busting out more chances of showers into early parts of Saturday and Sunday. Accumulations may edge on 1" in the valley and more for resorts and hills and mountains. 6" for Island Park and 2-4" for Jackson.

