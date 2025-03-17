Winter weather advisories for south and east

Stationary front laying across the region keeping snow in our mountains until the upslope flow and the low moves on east. But we're not done with the winter weather yet. Winds today southwest from 15-20+ (30 mph gusts). Highs will be in the mid 40's. Snow changes to rain today with a 50% chance of getting wet. We're just a few degrees off from average temperatures of 47, after a high in the mid 50's yesterday. Tonight will be brisk with a few showers as winter weather advisories continue through 6am Tuesday for mountain counties to the east and southeast (purple). Low in the 30's, but above freezing.

Tuesday brings scattered showers and some clearing with 10-15 mph winds. We have colder air for early Wednesday - valley lows in the 20's and more sun mid-week. Highs will be in the 40's. Another 60% chance of snow showers for Thursday.