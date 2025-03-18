Lingering AM snow and then clearing

Scattered snow into the high country with colder air as the low from yesterday is east of here. NW winds 10-15+ and highs below 40, and that's below average by almost 8 degrees. Lows tonight go back to the 20's and teens for the mountains. Then we see sun mainly tomorrow and prep for snow and rain for Thursday. Hopscotching every day with a chance of showers again into Saturday and warming up by end of the weekend and into Monday with above average temps in the 50's.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.