Scattered snow and gusty winds for Thursday

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Overnight, we’ll see increasing clouds with a chance of snow. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. Winds from the south around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Scattered snow for Thursday morning. Windy and partly cloudy for the afternoon, with a high in the lower 40’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a high near 45°. A slight chance of snow and breezy. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Another storm for Saturday, with a chance of snow before noon. Scattered rain and snow showers for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s.