Sunny ahead of another winter blast

High pressure has pushed the last of the previous storm out of the way and clear conditions make for bright sunny days. We got a taste of it yesterda with northwdest winds zipping down here and today will be better with calmber winds from the southwest and sunshine. A colder start with no insulation in the form of clouds, and 20's and teens this morning....so colder than it has been, and below average highs again today in the 40 degree range. Another disturbance lurking will put chances of rain/snow in here for tomorrow and windier conditions. 1" or more possible in the mountains, then a break Friday, then another storm setup by Saturday. Then it might bee like spring, even though it officially arrives day after tomorrow.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

